Interpretive program explores life of a mostly forgotten Jamestown figure

Angela’s Story shines a light on a woman among the first enslaved Africans to arrive in Jamestown.

Actor-interpreter Valerie Gray-Holmes portrays an older Angela, also known as Angelo, as she reflects on her life in Angola, her enslavement and life in Virginia in a 45-minute presentation, said Justin Bates, manager of public programs.

Though the historical record has scant information about Angela, the program manages to be an insightful look at the woman’s experiences, he said.

“While some liberties and assumptions are made in Angela’s experience, the story is still specific to the people and events of Jamestown,” Bates said.

Angela is significant because she was among 32 Africans who arrived in Virginia in the summer of 1619, and is among the first Africans to come to English North America.

“Angela’s Story allows guests to view Jamestown from a completely different perspective, and hopefully will provide an understanding as to how integral Africans and African Americans were in the overall Jamestown story,” Bates said.

But that’s not all that’s happening August at Historic Jamestowne.

In Captain Brewster’s Kids, children 6 and older will learn about using halberds, a two-handed spear-axe weapon, from the captain of Lord De La Warr’s honor guard.

Archeologist Bill Kelso leads Tales of the Silver Shovel, which is a reflection on archeological discoveries made at Historic Jamestowne over the last 25 years.

A Century of Women in Archaeology at Jamestown follows the role of women in the excavation and archaeology at Historic Jamestowne.

August programming at Historic Jamestowne

Angela’s Story: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Free with paid admission.

Captain Brewster’s Kids: 12-12:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23. Free with paid admission.

Tales of the Silver Shovel: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 13. Adult tickets are $60. Youth tickets (15 years old and younger) are $40.

A Century of Women in Archaeology at Jamestown: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 16. Adult tickets are $35. Youth tickets (15 years old and younger) are $15.

Jack Jacobs, 757-298-6007, jojacobs@vagazette.com, @jajacobs_