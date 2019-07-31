Festival celebrates the love of butterflies — and nature

The young and young at heart can expect nothing but a good time when the annual Butterfly Festival flutters into town the first weekend in August at the Williamsburg Botanical Garden in Freedom Park.

“This year, we’ll have two giant tents filled with hundreds of butterflies,” said Judy Jones, one of the organizers of the event. “We give each visitor a nectar stick, which attracts butterflies. Butterflies might land on your hats, shirts or hands. Kids and parents definitely will be up close and personal with these incredible pollinators.”

Roughly 300 butterflies that are native to the area will be on display during the festival. The festival is mostly designed for families, though anyone can join in on the fun. Children’s activities will include crafts and hands-on projects, including the Chrysalis Pyramid.

“Each family can build a pyramid out of cardboard with a window on it covered in netting,” Jones said. “Then they put a chrysalis in it and take it home. Within a few days, the butterfly will emerge from the chrysalis, and each family can watch this amazing process before releasing the butterfly into their garden.”

Five speakers also will give presentations on the various aspects of butterflies during the two days. There will also be a plant sale.

“We’ll have nectar plants, which feed the butterflies as well as host plants, which are part of their life cycle,” said Jones. “For example, milkweed is not the most beautiful flower, but it is really important for butterflies. If kids buy a milkweed plant, they’ll be feeding the Monarch caterpillar, one of the smallest but most beautiful and important animals in the environment.”

Roughly 5,000 visitors are expected to attend the Butterfly Festival. After the event, the butterflies will be released into Williamsburg Botanical Garden.

“The butterflies just fly free and become a part of our wonderful habitat,” Jones said.

The Butterfly Festival is co-sponsored by Williamsburg Botanical Garden and the Green Spring Garden Club Inc. More than 100 volunteers from several local organizations including The Historic Rivers Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists, the Master Gardeners of Williamsburg, the Colonial Nature Photography Club, the John Clayton Native Plant Society, the Williamsburg Bird Club and the Butterfly Society of Virginia all work to make the event a success.

Jones has been involved with the Butterfly Festival since it started five summers ago.

“It’s a really unique event, exciting for everybody,” Jones said. “We want folks to see the importance of the environment and caring for the plants and animals that live here. So, the goal of the Butterfly Festival is, in my mind, to get everybody to fall in love with the magic of nature.”

Want to go?

The Butterfly Festival will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4 at Williamsburg Botanical Garden in Freedom Park. The event is free, though donations are appreciated. For more information, visit williamsburgbotanicalgarden.org.