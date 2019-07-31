Farming is all in the family at KelRae

Locally sourced produce is a hot commodity these days. Williamsburg residents can easily buy direct from the farm with KelRae Farm’s varies options.

Formally Hazelwood Farms, it is owned by Randy and Michelle Gulden. Randy grew up working on the farm when his great uncle Henry “Buck” Hazelwood owned it. His uncle passed away in the mid-1990s and Randy inherited it. Randy began working it in 2001.

They renamed the farm after their two first daughters, Kelsey and Rachel. That was prior to the births of their two younger daughters, Gracie and Jessie.

The couple and their daughters work 35 acres of the farm’s 90 acres.

Now, as summer winds down, the farm produces honeydew melons, squash, cucumbers, sweet corn, okra, sweet peppers, hot peppers and eggplant, said Michelle Gulden.

As the weather gets cooler, dark green leafy vegetables such as collards and kale are plentiful, she added. “Pretty much anything that can take a light frost. It all depends on the weather.”

Obtaining the fresh produce is easy with their community supportive agricultural program (CSA). Patrons pay upfront for a certain amount of seasonal produce delivered weekly.

Michelle Gulden said the CSA program started about 15 years ago and about 75 members receive produce from March until December. She said the farm begins taking applications in February and the spots fill up quickly.

“It is very popular. We get a lot of repeat customers.”

The farm also delivers to Sentara Hospital and a few local restaurants. They participate in the Farm to School program with Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools.

For those not able to commitment to a CSA, the farm has a market on Tuesdays and Thursdays open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They also prepare gift baskets.

“We have many people who come regularly,” she said.

They are also at the weekly Williamsburg Farmers’ Market, happily greeting customers.

Besides growing and selling produce, they welcome school field trips and group tours.

Want to go?

KelRae Farms farm market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. at 126 Camp Road in Toano

For more information, check out KelRaeFarms.com or call 757-566-4803.