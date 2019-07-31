Master Gardeners dig into teaching, research — and the dirt

The Williamsburg James City County Master Gardeners is a dedicated group whose members do more than just dig in the dirt.

To become a member of the third largest Master Gardener organization in the commonwealth, it takes a willingness to learn and share talent.

The program is operated by Virginia Tech and is overseen by the Virginia Cooperative Extension, James City County Unit. The group’s purpose is to train volunteers to offer public outreach and educational programs, including turf, lawn and landscape advice, pruning clinics, therapeutic gardens, plant disease clinics and gardening projects for children, said Gary Strep, former president of the group.

To become a master gardener, participants must complete a 13-week training program that takes place two mornings a week for three hours each day. To continue membership in following years, Master Gardeners must take eight hours of continuing education and volunteer with the group at least 20 hours a year.

One aspect of the group’s mission is to assist the Virginia Cooperative Extension with data for research.

Gardens are not their only concern, they test water quality for research.

Have a sick tree and not sure how to treat it? Strep said the best course of action is to take a picture and show it to a master gardener to gain insight.

For lawn and turf management, a master gardener will travel to your homes to offer advice on how to improve the lawn. This advice includes a monthly fertilizing plan.

Cathy Hill, current president of the group, said there are different types of master gardeners. “I am not one of those who loves digging in the dirt,” she said.

For Hill, it is about educating others.

One of the group’s educational projects is Seeds of Learning, which they deliver in all Williamsburg-James City County schools.

During the Williamsburg Farmers Market, they have a table set up to answer gardening questions.

In Colonial Williamsburg, they maintain the George Reid herb and vegetable garden, a project that includes talking to visitors about how food was grown in the 18th century.

On the flip side, Hazel Braxton, is a “digging in the dirt person.”

She moved to Williamsburg from Maryland six years ago, and her husband encouraged to join the group. She also enjoys working the question and answer table at the Farmers Market.

“It is nice to meet other gardeners and teach others about gardening,” Braxton said.

Want to know more?

For more information and to register for upcoming class visit jccwmg.org