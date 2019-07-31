Get very close to nature at Go Ape Treetop Adventure

Thrill-seekers searching for their next great adventure can gear up and swing through the forest at Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Freedom Park.

Go Ape has two options for obstacle and zip lining fun: the junior course fit for all ages and a larger course designed for older kids and adults. There is no minimum age requirement for the junior course, though participants must be at least three feet three inches tall. The junior course has two loops with obstacle courses and zip lines and is ideal for families, birthday parties, and children’s groups such as scouts.

“It’s also a nice beginner course,” said Ethan Barton, deputy manager of Go Ape. “People can use it as a stepping stone for the bigger course.”

The larger course is intended for those ages 10 and above. Visitors must also be at least four feet seven inches tall. The course features five different zones with unique suspended obstacles, Tarzan swings and zip lines. Zone five will be remodeled during the coming offseason.

“I’ve done the bigger course numerous times,” Barton said. “I enjoy getting out and moving, the activity, being in the woods and exploring.”

Locals routinely come out for fun at Go Ape while Barton has also met visitors from Richmond and as far away as upstate New York and Canada.

“We’ve also had a few people from Brazil who’ve been here,” Barton said.

Barton has been with Go Ape for five years and never tires of watching others as they conquer the obstacles.

“We like encouraging people to get out of their comfort zone,” he said. “Making someone’s day and helping them overcome a fear of heights is quite the reward. We want people to have that feeling of accomplishment once they get through it and hopefully be inspired to do more.”

Go Ape is also a good bonding experience for families. Morgan Miller of Smithfield visits Go Ape multiple times during the summer with her family. On one recent afternoon, Miller enjoyed watching her son zip line through the junior course with some friends.

“We like it because it is something different that we can do together as a family,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s great for the kids because they can try challenging themselves and go faster or not hold on next time. It builds confidence.”

Miller’s five-year-old son, Declan Miller, summed it up best.

“I like how fast the zip line goes. I felt like a bird.”

That thrill is what Barton hopes keeps people coming back for more.

“We love seeing families having the time of their lives.”

Want to go?

Go Ape Treetop Adventure is open seasonally March through November. Summer hours are typically 9:30 a.m. until sunset. Go Ape is located within Freedom Park, 5537 Centerville Road. For more information, visit goape.com.