Learn something new with the Osher Institute

With the mission of always learning, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the College of William and Mary offers a large subject variety to keep minds active.

The courses and lectures range from modern Ireland to health topics, said Scherry Bara, director of the institute.

There are 12 different subjects that cover health, the arts, computers, science and history.

“History is a big subject and is extremely popular. Those fill up quick,” Barra said.

Another popular course is photography and iMovie for IOS, such as iPad and an iPhone or both, she said.

“Both of those courses are very interactive,” Barra said.

New this year is a course called Dirt on Your Neighbors that explores local archeology of those who lived in the area. Also, The Psychopath Next Door course examines how dangerous people can live nearby without us knowing, Barra said.

Health topics include Genetically Modified Organisms, Advances in Care of Live and Pancreatic Cancers and Understanding Clinical Diagnostic Tests.

The program has two options to learn. The regular membership allows for eight courses plus unlimited one-time lectures of which there are 48. It also includes the six Town and Gown noon lecture series along with activities. The price is $135.

The associate membership allows for just the Town and Gown Noon lecture series plus additional activities. That membership is $50.

The group also takes field trips. In the past Barra said they rode the Schnooer Alliance tall sailing ship in Yorktown and visited various museums in Richmond.

All teachers volunteer their time. Many have backgrounds in education or specialization in the subject matter,

“We have quite the variety of teachers, from retired William and Mary faculty to people from the business sector and the military,” she said. “We are open to anything they want to teach and are passionate about.”

Formerly the Christopher Wren Association, the institute was founded by the late Ruth and Wayne Kernodle, who were college professors.

By joining the national organization of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the association joined 122 other institutes and received a grant to offset costs, part of which helps those who cannot afford to join.

For more information about the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the College of William and Mary visit wm.edu/osher or call 221-1506

.