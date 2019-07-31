Astronomers reflect on the best way to view August's Perseid meteor shower

Amateur astronomers and stargazers can either attend an observation session or host their own to watch the annual Perseid meteor shower this August, despite unfavorable, near full moon conditions which will weaken the light of the Perseids.

Bill Cooke of the NASA Meteoroid Environments Office said the peak of the meteor shower is the night of Aug. 12 and into the pre-dawn hours of Aug. 13. However, Cooke said visibility of the meteors will be different this year.

“Light from the waxing gibbous moon will wash out the fainter Perseids, cutting the number of visible meteors by half,” Cooke wrote in an email. “So those desiring the best viewing should wait until 4 a.m. (just as the moon is setting) to go outside to see the meteor shower.”

NASA/Langley Skywatchers Astronomy Club President Paul Tartabini said that because of the poor viewing conditions, his club will not hold any viewing parties for the Perseids this year.

“Unfortunately, on the peak night for the Perseids (Aug. 12-13) there is a nearly full moon, which means the moon will be very bright almost the entire night, making it difficult to see all but the very brightest of the meteors that night,” he said in an email.

Instead, the Skywatchers will host their regularly scheduled public stargazing and telescope event 8-11 p.m. Aug. 10 at Upper County Park.

“The moon, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible, and hopefully an occasional Perseid will streak by,” Tartabini said.

Virginia Peninsula Astronomy/Stargazers is also holding observation sessions, which will take place at Grundland Astronomy Park in Hampton on Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 according to member Lawrence “Bird” Taylor. While these sessions do not align with the peak of the shower, Taylor said viewers may be able to see shooting stars about a week before to a week after peak.

You can still view the shower from your own backyard, but make you’ve been outside for at least thirty minutes and avoid looking at your cell phone. Cooke said your eyes will need to get adjusted to the dark to pick up the faint light of the meteors.

According to Cooke, a common mistake is for viewers to look at the constellation Perseus: meteors closer to these constellations have shorter trains, or tails. You are better off looking in areas where the sky is very dark.

Want to watch?

What: Annual Perseid meteor shower

When: July 23 - Aug. 23, with peak meteor activity occurring between Aug. 12 and into pre-dawn hours of Aug. 13.

Where: Observation sessions occur at Upper County Park in James City County with the Skywatchers Aug. 10, 8-11 p.m.; Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 with the Stargazers at Grundland Park in Hampton.

Cost: Observation sessions are free for the public to attend.