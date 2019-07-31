Run with superheroes: CDR hosts annual SuperHero 5k fundraiser

On Aug. 10, kids and parents in superhero costumes will overrun The Vineyard at Jockey’s Neck Clubhouse as Child Development Resources hosts its 12th annual SuperHero 5K. The race raises funds for CDR, a nonprofit group which has helped the community for 25 years by providing daycare, child and parent development programs and training for childcare professionals.

CDR Development Associate Jennifer O’Donnell said the SuperHero 5K is CDR’s second largest fundraiser.

“It helps us support the many programs that CDR has,” she said. “It’s also just a great opportunity for us to put the word out there about what CDR does and we have a lot of families and alumni that come to the events.”

In the past, the 5K included a one mile Fun Run. While the run was popular, O’Donnell said they wanted to do something different this year. The new Family Challenge obstacle course will cater more toward families, who come looking for something to do together. The course is stroller-friendly.

“[Families] want to do something together and they want to have fun and get some exercise,” O’Donnell said. “The vineyard [at Jockey’s Neck] is such a great place to set up for something like this because it’s so picturesque.”

While O’Donnell said that the 5K is also a Colonial Roadrunners Grand Prix Event, the SuperHero 5K isn’t just for runners— there’s a 5K walk, too.

Want to go?

What: CDR’s SuperHero 5K

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. for the 5K run/walk and 8:30 a.m. for the SuperHero Family Challenge

Where: The Vineyard at Jockey’s Neck’s clubhouse, 2659 Jockey's Neck Trail

Cost: If you register between before Aug. 8, the 5K and the Family Challenge cost $35 and $15 per participant, respectively — prices on race day will rise by $5 for each event. You can register online for both events until noon on Aug. 9, and then from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on race day. Visit cdr.org or tinyurl.com/y4y46p7a for more information.