Savor summer on Sweet Tea & Barley's patio

One of the best places to be in Williamsburg during the summer is on the patio of Sweet Tea & Barley at the Williamsburg Lodge in Colonial Williamsburg. Whether you prefer to sip a cocktail, enjoy a full meal, or indulge in dessert, the restaurant has you covered.

“It’s a fun, lively experience,” said Justin Addison, executive chef of the Williamsburg Lodge.

Sweet Tea & Barley has nightly specials as well as a rotating seasonal menu and musical entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m. Popular jazz crooners Good Shot Judy take the stage on Thursdays.

New menu items for the summer include Creole Chicken Soup, Spring Pea Hummus and Black-Eyed Pea Falafel, which features pimento goat cheese, sweet pepper relish, sweet coleslaw, and housemade pickles on warm Naan bread.

“The Creole Chicken Soup was inspired by The Williamsburg Lodge’s 80th anniversary, which is this year,” Addison said. “This was a popular dish served in Colonial Williamsburg and the South in the 1930s. The Black-Eyed Pea Falafel is a vegetarian dish and is one of my favorite new items. The flavors are fantastic together.”

Other popular entrees include the Cedar Rivers Filet Mignon, the Grilled Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, the Fried Wild North Carolina Catfish and the Rooster Sandwich.

“Not to be missed are our house-made desserts by our Pastry Chef Michelle Brown,” Addison added. “Some highlights we have are our 80th anniversary Butterscotch Pudding and my personal favorite, the American Heritage Chocolate Torte with Shaved American Heritage Chocolate, Cardamon Chantilly and Bourbon Crème.”

The restaurant also has a variety of adult beverages for those who wish to imbibe under the stars while listening to music. Signature cocktails include a Cucumber Elderflower Fizz with gin, Elderflower Liqueur, lemon, cucumber and champagne; a Blackberry Thyme Shrub; and The Sweet Tea and Barley, which is a peach-infused bourbon, citrus oleo saccharum, and chilled mint tea.

“Our cocktail program at Sweet Tea & Barley is one of the best in town,” Addison said. “We offer very creative and modern twists to delicious classics.”

Diners can eat inside, though on a nice day, the patio is the happening place. Roughly 60 seats are available outside, which are first come, first served. Patrons do not have to stay at the hotel to enjoy the dining experience.

Addison has been with Colonial Williamsburg for more than a decade and said he loves coming to work every day.

“I enjoy working in the kitchens and for Colonial Williamsburg as everything changes and always evolves,” he said. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. We plan to continue to develop our menu and atmosphere at Sweet Tea & Barley to best suit our guests. Our history here is rich in culinary and hospitality that is unique to anywhere else in the world.”

Want to go?

Sweet Tea & Barley

310 South England St.

Hours: 2-11 p.m. daily

colonialwilliamsburghotels.com